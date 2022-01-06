Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.