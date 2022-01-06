US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 236.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

