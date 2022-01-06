Bank of Hawaii Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $292.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

