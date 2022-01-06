Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 90.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.