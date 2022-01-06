Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of L opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

