Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 102,913 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.93 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

