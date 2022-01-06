Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

