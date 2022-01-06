Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 287,493 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,493 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.40% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYC opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

