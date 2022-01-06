Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,857 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 263.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 544,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 394,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DINT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

