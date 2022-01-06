Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $797,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

