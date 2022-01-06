DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DMAC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 94,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.39. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.