YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $139,667.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.