DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00032486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.