Belt Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.86 or 0.07807809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00076031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.20 or 0.99869455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007842 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

