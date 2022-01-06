Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 136.4% in December

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the November 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

