Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.64

Shares of Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 46936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The firm has a market cap of $547.13 million, a P/E ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

