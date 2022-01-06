Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

MCRUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $$4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.