Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $466.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.76. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

