Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 122 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average of $231.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

