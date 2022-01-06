EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $93.60 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

