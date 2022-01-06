Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $52.02

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.02, but opened at $47.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 25,366 shares changing hands.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,232,700 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.