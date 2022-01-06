LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.45. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,575,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,717,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

