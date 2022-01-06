Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.90. Village Farms International shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 12,346 shares changing hands.

VFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $548.97 million, a P/E ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Village Farms International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

