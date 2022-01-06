Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.35. Nexters shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
