Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.35. Nexters shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexters in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexters in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexters in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

