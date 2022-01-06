Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.77 and a 200-day moving average of $303.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

