Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 3,421 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

NYSE BABA opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

