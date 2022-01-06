ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 747,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

