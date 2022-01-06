Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up to $79.39

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.39, but opened at $83.98. Blackbaud shares last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7,186.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.
In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
