Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up to $79.39

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.39, but opened at $83.98. Blackbaud shares last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7,186.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $446,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

