Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.70

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 55373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,801 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,761. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

