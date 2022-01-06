Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post $39.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.04 million and the highest is $39.55 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $43.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $152.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.83 million to $152.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $206.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $223.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $347.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

