ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

