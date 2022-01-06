ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,451,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDRM opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.02. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08.
About ViaDerma
