$267.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $267.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.70 million and the lowest is $263.81 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $434.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.02 and a 200-day moving average of $485.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.