Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Trading Up 2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

