CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the November 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CACI traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,030. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.84. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.