Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

