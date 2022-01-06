Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $244,596.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

