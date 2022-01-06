F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Up 38.1% in December

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FSTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 123,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

