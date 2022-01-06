First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $4,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $677,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $380,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,397. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

