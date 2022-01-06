Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $433,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $498,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

