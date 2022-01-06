SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Up 42.1% in December

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 496,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SiTime by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $6.91 on Thursday, reaching $256.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 389.03, a PEG ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

