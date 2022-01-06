20,850 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

