Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.97. Intuit posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $593.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $641.97 and its 200-day moving average is $573.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

