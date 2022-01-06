Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

