Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $96.66 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.