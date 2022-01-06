Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.46. 27,949,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,855. The company has a market cap of $924.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.