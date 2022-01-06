QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $186.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

