Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,933 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.