Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

