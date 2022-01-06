Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $92.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

