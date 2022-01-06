Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDEKY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,764. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

